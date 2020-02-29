CI Investments Inc. Sells 29,746 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CI Investments Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,746 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $97,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $162.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.38 and a twelve month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

