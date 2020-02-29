CI Investments Inc. Sells 32,815 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,815 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.5% of CI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $285,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $3,414,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 273,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,777,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,339.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,465.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,315.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $903.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

