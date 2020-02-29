CI Investments Inc. Sells 398,218 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398,218 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $105,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $76.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.