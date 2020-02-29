CI Investments Inc. Sells 7,560 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.57% of SVB Financial Group worth $74,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,994,319 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $208.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.24. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $183.04 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.93.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

