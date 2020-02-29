CI Investments Inc. Takes $138.26 Million Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,911,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,257,000. CI Investments Inc. owned 2.20% of Berry Global Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 139.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 145,927 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 84.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 162,800 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 27.4% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,306,000 after acquiring an additional 325,246 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.71. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

