Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $821.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post $821.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $816.00 million to $828.73 million. Ciena posted sales of $778.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIEN. UBS Group lowered Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.23.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,666,260.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,037 shares of company stock worth $5,742,648. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 324,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 200,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at $12,026,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,965,000 after acquiring an additional 215,427 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $38.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ciena has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

