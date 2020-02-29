Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the January 30th total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 20.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

CMPR traded down $4.48 on Friday, hitting $116.41. The company had a trading volume of 585,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,062. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.12. Cimpress has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.10.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $4.57. Cimpress had a return on equity of 12,360.67% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $820.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimpress will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cimpress by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cimpress by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cimpress by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Cimpress by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

CMPR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

