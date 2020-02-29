Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.14% of Cinemark worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after acquiring an additional 422,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 314.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell acquired 74,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.87 per share, with a total value of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK opened at $25.96 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.90. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $788.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNK. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

