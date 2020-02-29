Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) Short Interest Update

Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 30th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ciner Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ciner Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Ciner Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ciner Resources by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ciner Resources by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciner Resources alerts:

NYSE:CINR traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. 124,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,373. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.10. Ciner Resources has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

About Ciner Resources

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciner Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciner Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.