Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.33 ($4.19).

CINE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th.

In related news, insider Camela Galano bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £17,800 ($23,414.89). Also, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $12,486,083.

LON CINE traded up GBX 4.45 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 155.15 ($2.04). 14,691,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80. Cineworld Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 211.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

