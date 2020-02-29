Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,200,000 after acquiring an additional 714,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 481,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,832,000 after acquiring an additional 48,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 328.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,088,000 after acquiring an additional 287,332 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after acquiring an additional 34,732 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $19,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,009,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.70.

CRUS stock opened at $68.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $374.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.