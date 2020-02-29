Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.66 Billion

Equities analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report sales of $12.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $12.73 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $12.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $50.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.63 billion to $51.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $52.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.54 billion to $52.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nomura upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of CSCO opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

