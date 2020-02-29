Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Update

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 582,100 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 549,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $43,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Citi Trends by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CTRN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

CTRN traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. 104,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,995. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $235.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $183.05 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Citi Trends will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Citi Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

