Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miles Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE C traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.46. 46,011,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,701,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22. Citigroup has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

