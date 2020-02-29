City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,787 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.63% of City Office REIT worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 894.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,986 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in City Office REIT by 499.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 253,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in City Office REIT by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 67,190 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 57,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIO. ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James raised City Office REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

CIO opened at $11.60 on Friday. City Office REIT Inc has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $659.46 million, a PE ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 0.43.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $39.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

