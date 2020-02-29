Civic Price Hits $0.0264 on Major Exchanges (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.0264 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Vebitcoin, Kyber Network and Livecoin. Civic has a total market cap of $17.71 million and $4.37 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Civic has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.08 or 0.02461549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00227933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com.

Buying and Selling Civic

Civic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kucoin, Livecoin, HitBTC, Huobi, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, ABCC, COSS, IDEX, Binance, GOPAX, Mercatox, Liqui, OKEx, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

