Clams (CLAM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $11.00

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded up 119.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Clams has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $11.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clams coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00007999 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, YoBit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Clams has traded up 99.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,638,659 coins and its circulating supply is 4,012,573 coins. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitsane, YoBit, Cryptopia and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the exchanges listed above.

