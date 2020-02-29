Claymore (CLM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. In the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. Claymore has a total market cap of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Claymore token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. Claymore’s official message board is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. Claymore’s official website is claymoretoken.com.

Buying and Selling Claymore

Claymore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

