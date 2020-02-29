Claymore Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Claymore has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Claymore has a market capitalization of $1,562.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Claymore token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including DDEX, VinDAX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.02581785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00226298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00047707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00135213 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Claymore Token Profile

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, DDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

