ClearPoll Trading Down 13.8% This Week (POLL)

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $172,876.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ClearPoll has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One ClearPoll token can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000286 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ClearPoll Token Profile

ClearPoll’s launch date was October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll. ClearPoll’s official website is polltokens.io.

ClearPoll Token Trading

ClearPoll can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ClearPoll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

