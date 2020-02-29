Clipper Coin (CCC) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.96 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $6.96 million and $10.77 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clipper Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00482195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $557.63 or 0.06451501 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00067809 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

Clipper Coin is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com.

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, FCoin and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

