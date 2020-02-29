CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Tops $1.02 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $67,812.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 13% against the dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004121 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00001100 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00032881 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,408,485 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, YoBit, Binance, Cryptopia and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

