CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $979,675.00 and approximately $122,808.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, YoBit, Upbit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004269 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001078 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00033294 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,408,676 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Upbit, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

