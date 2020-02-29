Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 2.00

Media stories about Clorox (NYSE:CLX) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Clorox earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE CLX traded down $9.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.42. 4,695,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,165. Clorox has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $174.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

