CLS Investments LLC Sells 1,061 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CLS Investments LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,713 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.33.

Apple stock opened at $273.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

