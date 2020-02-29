CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.55.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

NYSE CMS traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $60.42. 5,533,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.09. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $69.17.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.46%.

In other CMS Energy news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

