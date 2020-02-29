CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. CNH Industrial posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.30. 6,571,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,845,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.46. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

