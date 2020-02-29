CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE CNO opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.99.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. Equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

