Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,959 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

MSFT opened at $162.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,232.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $106.87 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.