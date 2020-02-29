Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 242,600 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the January 30th total of 226,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on COKE. BidaskClub downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.41 and a 200-day moving average of $288.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 162.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $190.43 and a one year high of $413.39.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 19.86%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

