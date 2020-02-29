Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 1,770,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 894,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,573. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $58.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,523,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,106,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,494,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,804,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

