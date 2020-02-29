Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Releases Earnings Results

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Codexis updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 1,488,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The firm has a market cap of $776.53 million, a P/E ratio of -55.47 and a beta of 0.28. Codexis has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

Get Codexis alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $186,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $273,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,537 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.