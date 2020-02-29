Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $3,843,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,011 shares of company stock valued at $15,466,734 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,847,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $56.73 and a one year high of $74.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

