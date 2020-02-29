Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 30th total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 174,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

CNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNS stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.65. 275,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03. Cohen & Steers has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 48.90%. The company had revenue of $109.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 56.03%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

