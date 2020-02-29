Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Coherent from to in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 85,848 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coherent stock traded up $5.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Coherent has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $178.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.01 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.64.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherent will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

