Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 1,992.89%.

Coherus Biosciences stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.35. 2,252,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,622. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. Coherus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 3.16.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $125,412.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $438,578. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

