Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the January 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of COHU stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.47. 291,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,544. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cohu has a 52 week low of $11.37 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a market capitalization of $857.52 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $142.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Cohu’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cohu in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other Cohu news, Director Robert L. Ciardella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,131.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 15,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $346,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cohu by 566.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth $138,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

