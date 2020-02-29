Coin Lion (LION) Hits Market Cap of $238,810.00

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 120.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. Coin Lion has a total market cap of $238,810.00 and $227.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Coin Lion has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.02625350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00135401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Coin Lion Token Profile

Coin Lion’s launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com.

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

