CoinEx Token (CET) One Day Volume Tops $2.59 Million

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 29th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $12.27 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $212.66 or 0.02463293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00224244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127430 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token launched on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,861,360,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,273,584 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.com.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

