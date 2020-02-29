Coinlancer Trading Down 23% This Week (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $84,618.00 and $30.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00496517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $559.19 or 0.06486329 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00067780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030386 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005693 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011643 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CL) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io.

Coinlancer Token Trading

Coinlancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinlancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

