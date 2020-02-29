CoinUs (CNUS) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $210,290.00 and $3,133.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000928 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000130 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

