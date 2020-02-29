Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Announces Earnings Results

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.00 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. Colony Capital’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Colony Capital updated its FY20 guidance to $0.35-0.40 EPS.

Shares of CLNY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,949,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,203. Colony Capital has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

