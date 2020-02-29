Color Platform (CLR) Trading 21.8% Lower This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $10,596.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,652.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.03 or 0.03610002 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00768842 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020324 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en.

Color Platform Token Trading

Color Platform can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

