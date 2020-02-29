Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 74.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,616 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Columbia Banking System worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,625,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,819,000 after purchasing an additional 127,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,856,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

