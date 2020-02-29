Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ:CLBK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 161,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

In other news, Director Ostenbridge Paul Van purchased 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $98,908.50. Also, Director Elizabeth E. Randall purchased 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,678.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,980 shares of company stock worth $219,494. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Financial by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 142,475 shares in the last quarter. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 359,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,044. Columbia Financial has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.37.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $56.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

