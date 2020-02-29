Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) versus NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Property Trust 3.18% 0.34% 0.22% NexPoint Residential Trust 54.74% 28.37% 6.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Columbia Property Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Property Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40 NexPoint Residential Trust 0 2 6 0 2.75

Columbia Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $22.60, suggesting a potential upside of 19.83%. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus price target of $49.42, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Given Columbia Property Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Property Trust is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.5% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Columbia Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Property Trust and NexPoint Residential Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Property Trust $288.84 million 7.52 $9.20 million $1.50 12.57 NexPoint Residential Trust $181.07 million 6.22 $99.14 million $2.20 20.23

NexPoint Residential Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Columbia Property Trust. Columbia Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NexPoint Residential Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Columbia Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. NexPoint Residential Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Columbia Property Trust pays out 56.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NexPoint Residential Trust pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Columbia Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and NexPoint Residential Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Columbia Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Columbia Property Trust has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats Columbia Property Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of Highland Capital Management, L.P., a leading global alternative asset manager and an SEC-registered investment adviser.

