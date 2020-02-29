Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.5% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 46.8% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 37.6% in the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 18.5% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.43 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

