Comerica Bank Acquires 33,913 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 290.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,913 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,026 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,676,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,222,000 after acquiring an additional 79,136 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,186,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1276 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.