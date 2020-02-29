Comerica Bank Acquires 3,851 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in HubSpot by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $1,555,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,819 shares of company stock worth $4,770,938. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $179.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.36. HubSpot Inc has a 12 month low of $137.30 and a 12 month high of $207.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $186.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.18.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.