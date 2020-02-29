Comerica Bank Boosts Stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Comerica Bank increased its position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,449,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $619,628,000 after purchasing an additional 180,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,705,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,039 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,101,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,114,000 after purchasing an additional 165,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 710,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,649,000 after purchasing an additional 156,869 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NJR opened at $35.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.36. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NJR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

